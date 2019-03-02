Lubbock Police arrest Wells Fargo robbery suspect

Surveillance images of Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect (Source: LPD)
By Amber Stegall | March 1, 2019 at 11:50 AM CST - Updated March 1 at 10:11 PM

UPDATE: Lubbock Police arrested 50-year-old Demetrius Spence Friday afternoon at the Greyhound Bus Station at 801 Broadway.

LPD says Spence had a ticket to leave town.

He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a federal bank robbery warrant.

Demetrius Spence (Lubbock County Detention Center)
ORIGINAL STORY:

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are on the scene of a bank robbery at Wells Fargo on University Ave. across from Texas Tech.

Surveillance images of Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect (Source: LPD)
Wells Fargo posts sign after bank robbery (Source: KCBD)
It happened just after 11 a.m.

Police officials say a black male entered the bank and slipped a teller a note. Witnesses believed he was armed. He got away with an unknown amount of cash. Police are saying he did not display a weapon during the robbery, so they are not sure if he had a weapon or not.

The man is described to be taller than 6-feet and is wearing a gray hoodie.

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department released the surveillance photos of the man accused of robbing the bank.

The suspect has not been arrested and police are searching the area.

The TTU Crime Alert Notification went out saying:

In compliance with Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, The Texas Tech Police Department is giving a timely warning notice about an armed bank robbery at 1215 University Avenue.

Lubbock Police Department

On March 1, 2019 at approximately 11:00 a.m., the Lubbock Police Department responded to a report of an armed bank robbery at the Wells Fargo bank located at 1215 University Avenue.

Additional information

The Texas Tech Police Department would like to remind the Texas Tech community to be aware of their surroundings at all times. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Lubbock Police Department.

