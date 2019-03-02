March roaring in like a very cold lion

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - It was another beautiful day on the South Plains as we wrap up first day of March. Unfortunately, the second day of March will feature a return of chilly temps, clouds and the start of several days of winter weather.
Very cold temperatures, for early March, will arrive tomorrow night and remain in place until the middle of next week. In fact, afternoon high temps on Sunday and Monday will only climb to around the freezing mark. The night time lows Monday could fall into the single digits in Lubbock.
It would be a good idea to thoroughly water your lawns and plants tonight or tomorrow before the arctic air arrives to help the plants handle the drastic change in temps. However, make sure the sprinklers and outdoor faucets are covered by Saturday night.
Late Saturday into Sunday some light wintry precipitation, including freezing drizzle, rain and snow will move across the northern and eastern south plains and could leave a thin glaze of ice on roadways by Sunday morning. The mixture may fall as far south as Lubbock and we will keep you up to date on that potential.
As for temps, on Sunday highs in the low 30s, the same on Monday afternoon with lows possibly in the teens and single digits from Lubbock north on Monday morning.
Warmer temps will return by the middle of next week.
