Nazareth boys heading back to State

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Hours after the Nazareth girls won their UIL leading 23rd State Championship, the Nazareth boys punched their ticket to State beating McLean 51-39 in a 1A Regional Final in Levelland.
McLean jumped out to a 15-6 lead after one quarter and led 23-21 at the half.
The Swifts swiftly took the lead in the third by outscoring McLean, 18-5.
Last year Nazareth Beat Borden County in the State Semifinals, but lost the 1A Title game to Lipan, 49-42.
#2 Nazareth (25-9) gets another chance as they head back to the State Tournament in San Antonio.
