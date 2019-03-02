Nazareth boys heading back to State

Nazareth (Source: KCBD Graphic)
By Pete Christy | March 2, 2019 at 5:13 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 5:13 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Hours after the Nazareth girls won their UIL leading 23rd State Championship, the Nazareth boys punched their ticket to State beating McLean 51-39 in a 1A Regional Final in Levelland.

McLean jumped out to a 15-6 lead after one quarter and led 23-21 at the half.

The Swifts swiftly took the lead in the third by outscoring McLean, 18-5.

Last year Nazareth Beat Borden County in the State Semifinals, but lost the 1A Title game to Lipan, 49-42.

#2 Nazareth (25-9) gets another chance as they head back to the State Tournament in San Antonio.

