Nazareth girls win record 23rd State Title

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Nazareth Swiftettes won their 5th State Title In the last six years beating Dodd City 54-33 Saturday morning.
It’s the Nazareth girls’ 23rd State Title. All have come since 1976. No school in the State of Texas has won more.
The Swiftettes led 20-16 at the half and pulled away in the third quarter.
Blakely Gerber led the way with 18 points. Hallie Kleman added 15 points and Cambrie Heiman scored 14.
Nazareth has been to State 28 times and won 23 State Titles.
Nazareth finishes the season 32-6 and State Champions again.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.