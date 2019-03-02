No. 3 Texas Tech falls to Nebraska 2-1

FRISCO, TX (KCBD) - The Red Raider baseball team went on the road for the first time this season, playing in the Frisco College Baseball Classic.
In their first game against Nebraska, the Red Raiders had a one-run lead until the seventh inning, and that was when the Huskers plated their two-runs.
Taylor Floyd picks up the loss for Texas Tech – after tossing 2.2 innings, giving up the two earned runs.
With the loss, the Red Raiders drop to 6-2 on the season.
Up next for Tech, they will face No. 9 Mississippi State at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Mississippi State was one of the eight teams to reach the College World Series, last season.
On Sunday, the Red Raiders will close out the Frisco College Baseball Classic by taking on Sam Houston State – first pitch is slated for 3 p.m.
