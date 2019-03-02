No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders take care of business against the Horned Frogs, 81-66

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - It was a balanced offensive attack and a suffocating defense that led to a solid 81-66 win for Texas Tech.
The Red Raiders wore down TCU with five Red Raiders reaching the double-digit points, led by Jarrett Culver and Davide Moretti both scoring 15.
Tariq Owens had a double-double in the game with 12-points and 13-rebounds.
Coming into Saturday’s game against TCU, the Horned Frogs were looking for a signature win to help their cause for postseason play.
The Red Raiders never really gave them a chance – as they had the lead for 92-percent of the game.
With the win, it is the fourth sweep of a Big 12 opponent for the Red Raiders, this season.
This is their seventh consecutive win, improving to 24-5 on the season, and 12-4 in Big 12 play.
The Red Raiders have a quick turnaround with hosting Texas on Monday – tip-off is slated for 8 p.m.
