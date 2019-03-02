Southcrest Christian girls win State Title

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The #1 Southcrest Christian girls finished the season #1 as they beat #2 Shiner St. Paul 41-34 in the TAPPS 2A State Championship Saturday morning in West, Texas.
It’s the second straight TAPPS State Championship for the Lady Warriors.
Leading 21-19 at the half, Southcrest Christian stretched the lead to 31-22 after three quarters.
Last year Southcrest Christian also beat Shiner St. Paul, but needed an amazing fourth quarter comeback to get it done. The Lady Warriors trailed 32-22 after 3 but outscored Shiner St. Paul 23-7 in the 4th to win their first ever TAPPS basketball State Championship.
Led by Head Coach Clay Stout, who joined the 900 win club this season, Southcrest Christian went undefeated this season finishing a perfect 29-0 and State Champions.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.