Texas Tech’s parking coordinators prepare for thousands of Metallica fans

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - More than 14,000 tickets were sold for Saturday’s Metallica concert at the United Supermarkets Arena. So where do the thousands of fans park? And how does the university plan to get that many cars into one area in a timely and safe manner?
“There’s a lot of testing and research that goes into figuring out the best parking methods when you are dealing with a large amount of people at an event like this and what is the best and quickest and safest way to get them into those lots,” explains Stacy Stockyard with the university’s transportation and parking department.
Those plans are tested to see what works, and what doesn’t. “A lot of it is building on the foundations we’ve already had when dealing with events and then we just look at what would be more efficient ways to handle larger crowds like the ones this weekend have been used for some other concerts, like if you went to Garth Brooks a couple years ago, you might see some similar methods that way. “
Stockard says the best way to make everything easier is to plan ahead and know where you’d like to park and the paths to those lots. The Transportation and Parking’s main goal is safety and customer service and try to get you where you’re going. If you have to park far away, there will be Lime scooters and E-Bikes available for renting. There is also a Uber and Lyft drop off location on campus. Busses will not be running.
Stockard explains more in the video clip below:
If you’re parking off campus, Stockard says make sure you’re where you should be. “Always watch for signs when you’re parking, and that can apply city wide as well. Just be aware of where you’re parking, make sure it a legal area and you’re not obstructing anything.”
For more information about the Metallica concert, click here.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.