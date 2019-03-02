Texas Tech’s parking coordinators prepare for thousands of Metallica fans

Stockard says the best way to make everything easier is to plan ahead and know where you’d like to park and the paths to those lots. The Transportation and Parking’s main goal is safety and customer service and try to get you where you’re going. If you have to park far away, there will be Lime scooters and E-Bikes available for renting. There is also a Uber and Lyft drop off location on campus. Busses will not be running.