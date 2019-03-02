Very cold with freezing drizzle and freezing fog possible overnight

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Chilly air is spreading southward across the viewing area this weekend.
Very cold temperatures are in the forecast through Tuesday.
Models are showing fog and drizzle developing across the region overnight tonight.
As temperatures fall below freezing, there is a risk for patchy ice development on area roadways after midnight.
Freezing drizzle and freezing fog will create a thin glaze across the area, especially across the northeastern South Plains north and east of Lubbock.
Clouds continue across the entire area tonight. Temperatures will end up in the 20’s by daybreak in Lubbock. East winds increase to 10 to 20 mph overnight. This will produce wind chill values in the teens and 20’s throughout the night.
Cold air continues tracking across the area Sunday. Clouds are likely early Sunday, but a few models suggest partly sunny skies late in the day. Even if sunshine occurs, daytime highs remain in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s. East northeast winds continue at 15 to 20 mph producing wind chill values in the teens and 20’s all day long.
Bitter cold temperatures are in the forecast Sunday night through Monday morning. Low temperatures end up between 10 and 15 degrees here in Lubbock. Single digits are expected across the Northern South Plains. Wind chill values drop below zero especially for areas north of Lubbock Sunday night.
Partly sunny skies return Monday with highs in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s again.
Temperatures slowly warm up Wednesday and spring returns Thursday with highs in the 70’s Thursday and Friday.
