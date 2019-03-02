Winter Making a Comeback

Clouds will be stingy with the sky today and likely keep the sun from getting through until later in the day. High temperatures will be a wide gradient from the upper 30's near Childress to the upper 60's near Seminole. Exactly where the cold air stalls out before wind direction shifts to become more sotherly this afternoon will determine just how warm your neighborhood will get. Lubbock's high temperatures will likely reach 50 degrees before the sun begins to set this evening. After sunset a shift back to southeasterly breezy wind will rapidly drop temperatures into the 30's by 9pm so concert goers should be prepared to bundle up as they exit the United Supermarkets Arena.