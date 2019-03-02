Winter Making a Comeback

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A weak cold air mass creeping into the region is assisting in bringing low lying clouds and areas of patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Temperatures starting out similar to yesterday will be drastically different for this afternoon and evening.
Clouds will be stingy with the sky today and likely keep the sun from getting through until later in the day. High temperatures will be a wide gradient from the upper 30's near Childress to the upper 60's near Seminole. Exactly where the cold air stalls out before wind direction shifts to become more sotherly this afternoon will determine just how warm your neighborhood will get. Lubbock's high temperatures will likely reach 50 degrees before the sun begins to set this evening. After sunset a shift back to southeasterly breezy wind will rapidly drop temperatures into the 30's by 9pm so concert goers should be prepared to bundle up as they exit the United Supermarkets Arena.
Overnight a cold front will begin to push an even colder air mass into the region which will also bring the potential for some light rain, turning to freezing rain/drizzle by morning. This event may impact your overnight drive or early morning commute in the way of patchy fog and potentially patches of ice on roadways, primarly overpasses and bridges.
Temperatures tomorrow morning will start out much cooler in the low to mid 20's and will struggle to increase back above freezing Sunday afternoon under cloudy sky.
Monday morning starts with some of the coldest temperatures this year with lows in the teens and some single digits in the northern viewing areas. Lingering moisture could once again offer the potential for overnight freezing fog/drizzle. Temperatures Monday afternoon will also struggle to get back above freezing and require measures to prepare for a hard freeze overnight. Temperatures begin to rebound Tuesday afternoon but will still be quite cool until anotehr surge of warm air intrudes on Thursday. Windy conditions, of course will return with the warmer air, potentially elevating fire weather danger for the end of the work week.
