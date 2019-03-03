Cosmetology scholarship given in honor of Katrina Castillo

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A student received a $4,500 scholarship that will help her achieve the goal of graduating from a Lubbock cosmetology school.
The scholarship was created in honor of 20-year-old Katrina Castillo, who died on February 5, 2018.
22-year-old Xavier Garcia remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center, charged with the capital murder of Castillo.
While he awaits his trial, Castillo’s mother is working to make sure her daughter, who was attending cosmetology school when she was killed, is not forgotten.
Her family tells us Castillo loved to make people feel beautiful. With money raised by the community, friends and family created a scholarship in her honor, to help a student at her school achieve their goals.
“My daughter had a sense of humor, but her main goal was to make everybody feel beautiful,” Christina Castillo, Katrina’s mother, said. “Anybody that she was around, it was about just beautifying them. Just making them feel really beautiful and special.”
After her death, a GoFundMe was set up in Katrina’s honor. Castillo said she has spent the last year deciding what to do with the money.
Castillo said she knew it was not for herself, so she created a scholarship in Katrina’s honor. Suzie Lucas was the only one who applied.
“It just confirmed when we received her letter for the application, and at the very end when she had put my daughter’s dream would continue to live through her,” Castillo said. “I felt the genuineness in her letter, and I knew that I was doing the right thing.”
Suzie Lucas, the recipient of the scholarship, said it will help her further her education and achieve her goals.
“I am overwhelmed, I feel truly blessed and humbled and it’s such an honor to receive this scholarship in memory of Katrina,” Lucas said.
Castillo said giving the scholarship in her daughter’s honor is the first time she has felt true joy since her death.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.