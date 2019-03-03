Icy Roads to Start the Day

Once we get past the freezing fog and drizzle, our forecast remains cold for the next few days. Some of the coldest air of the season is invading the area, and tomorrow morning’s temperature in Lubbock should only be about 10 degrees. Most of the northern South Plains will be looking at the single digits. Daytime highs for Monday may only reach the freezing mark, followed by another frigid morning on Tuesday. From the middle of the week on, we do start to warm up again, but it also sees the reappearance of those spring like West Texas Winds.