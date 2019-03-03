Missing Plainview mother and daughter found safe

Missing Plainview mother and daughter found safe
According to family, Katherine Catano and her two-year-old daughter left to run an errand, but never returned. Now, The Texas Department of Safety has the two listed as "endangered."
By Shaley Sanders | March 2, 2019 at 7:15 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 7:32 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Plainview Police Department has confirmed a mother and child reported missing out of Plainview earlier this week are safe.

Family reported Katherine Catano, 35, and her two-year-old daughter, Joleen Hope Resendez, missing after they said she went on an errand and did not return on Monday, February 25th.

The Plainview Police Department said a border agent identified them at a checkpoint near Laredo.

Both are safe and we are told no charges will be filed.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.