Missing Plainview mother and daughter found safe

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Plainview Police Department has confirmed a mother and child reported missing out of Plainview earlier this week are safe.
Family reported Katherine Catano, 35, and her two-year-old daughter, Joleen Hope Resendez, missing after they said she went on an errand and did not return on Monday, February 25th.
The Plainview Police Department said a border agent identified them at a checkpoint near Laredo.
Both are safe and we are told no charges will be filed.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.