No. 3 Texas Tech baseball drops second-straight game

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Red Raider baseball team suffered their second straight loss at the Frisco College Baseball Classic, this time though to No. 9 Mississippi State.
In the game, Texas Tech only had three hits and gave up three errors to the Bulldogs – leading to the final score of 4-2.
Caleb Kilian picks up the loss for the Red Raiders, after tossing 3.2 innings giving up two earned runs.
With the loss, Texas Tech falls to 6-3 on the season.
They will close out the Frisco College Baseball Classic by playing Sam Houston State on Sunday – first pitch is slated for 3 p.m.
