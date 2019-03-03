No. 3 Texas Tech baseball drops second-straight game

Texas Tech Baseball (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
By Devin Ward | March 2, 2019 at 8:36 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 8:36 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Red Raider baseball team suffered their second straight loss at the Frisco College Baseball Classic, this time though to No. 9 Mississippi State.

In the game, Texas Tech only had three hits and gave up three errors to the Bulldogs – leading to the final score of 4-2.

Caleb Kilian picks up the loss for the Red Raiders, after tossing 3.2 innings giving up two earned runs.

With the loss, Texas Tech falls to 6-3 on the season.

They will close out the Frisco College Baseball Classic by playing Sam Houston State on Sunday – first pitch is slated for 3 p.m.

