Plainview Police Department: Teacher’s aid arrested on drug charges at high school

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Officers with the Plainview Police Department arrested a high school teacher’s aid on drug charges.
Lieutenant Jaime Salinas said officers were performing a standard K9 operation in the Plainview High School parking lot, when the dog alerted to a vehicle.
Salinas said they learned the vehicle belonged to 44-year-old Misti Watson, a teacher’s aid.
Salinas said officers found controlled substances in the vehicle and on Watson.
She was arrested and faces possession of a controlled substance charges.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.