Plainview Police Department: Teacher’s aid arrested on drug charges at high school

Plainview Police Department: Teacher’s aid arrested on drug charges at high school
By Shaley Sanders | March 2, 2019 at 7:42 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 7:46 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Officers with the Plainview Police Department arrested a high school teacher’s aid on drug charges.

Lieutenant Jaime Salinas said officers were performing a standard K9 operation in the Plainview High School parking lot, when the dog alerted to a vehicle.

Salinas said they learned the vehicle belonged to 44-year-old Misti Watson, a teacher’s aid.

Salinas said officers found controlled substances in the vehicle and on Watson.

She was arrested and faces possession of a controlled substance charges.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.