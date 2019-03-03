TRAFFIC WATCH: Icy conditions making roads hazardous for drivers

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock police are warning drivers to be cautious on the roadways this morning.
With temperatures below freezing and precipitation collecting on overpasses, icy conditions are creating a hazard.
The Lubbock Police Department reports it has responded to more than 70 accidents since midnight, 17 of those with injuries.
Police are out on the roads shutting down bridges, overpasses and problem spots as they become dangerous.
According to a media release from the City of Lubbock, while City crews have reopened the southbound flyover from I-27 to south Loop 289, icy conditions still exist on elevated surfaces like flyovers, overpasses and bridges.
Please be mindful of officers and work crews on your commute.
LPD urges anyone who has to get out to move slowly, and allow yourself extra time to get to your destination and plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you.
