Amarillo National Bank finalizes acquisition of Lubbock National Bank

LUBBOCK – March 4, 2019– Amarillo National Bank is excited to announce its acquisition of Lubbock National Bank (LNB) today. This purchase includes six branches in Lubbock, four Commerce National Bank branches in Bryan/College Station, two Commerce National Bank branches in Austin and a loan production office in Fort Worth.
“We are combining the best of both banks while honoring the wonderful legacy of LNB – says William Ware, President of Amarillo National Bank. “All of the bankers you know and trust will continue to focus on service to our customers and our communities.”
ANB and LNB are historic West Texas banks with similar cultures and philosophies. “We’re joining some of the finest bankers in the state and truly feel this only strengthens the course LNB was already on. – Says Pat Ware, Vice Chairman of Amarillo National Bank. Ware says the combined bank will continue with quick decisions, community involvement and can now offer more competitive deposit rates.
The bank is announcing an increase to all deposit rates effective today. Check out www.lubbocknational.com for more information or visit any one of our branches.
Lubbock National Bank, which has a history dating back to 1917, will retain its iconic name... “Our new tag line is ‘Here for You,’ and we mean it,” Says Eddie Schulz. “Will continue to help our community grow and prosper like we have for 101 years.”
Amarillo National Bank began in 1892 and has been doing business in Lubbock for generations. It has served a number of large commercial businesses based in Lubbock and is the largest car lender in West Texas. Prior to the acquisition, ANB had 14 branches in Amarillo, plus a branch in Canyon, one in Borger and three in Lubbock.
