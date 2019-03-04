The coldest to the warmest

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning was 14°, one of the coldest temperature readings this season. Early March seldom is this cold, and that’s considering both daytime highs and overnight lows. See the Lubbock Climate Summary below. It hasn’t been this cold at this time of year since 2015, according to the Lubbock office of the NWS (National Weather Service), when on March 5 the low was 17°F (record at the Lubbock airport).