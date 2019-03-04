The coldest to the warmest

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning was 14°, one of the coldest temperature readings this season. Early March seldom is this cold, and that’s considering both daytime highs and overnight lows. See the Lubbock Climate Summary below. It hasn’t been this cold at this time of year since 2015, according to the Lubbock office of the NWS (National Weather Service), when on March 5 the low was 17°F (record at the Lubbock airport).
11° is the lowest temperature this season so far at Lubbock (again, recorded at the airport). As I've noted several times in past posts here, that was on the morning following the 10-inch snowfall on December 8. The coldest temperatures of the season (to date):
11° 12/09
13° 02/08
14° 12/10
14° 03/04 today
17° 12/08
17° 01/26
18° 02/24
18° 01/25
19° 01/23
19° 02/07
March's Coldest:
14° 03/04 today
20° 03/03 yesterday
February's Coldest:
13° 02/08
18° 02/24
19° 02/07
January’s Coldest:
17° 01/26
18° 01/25
18° 01/29
19° 01/23
20° 01/01
December's Coldest:
11° 12/09
14° 12/10
17° 12/08
I don't expect temperatures to climb above freezing today, or for that matter until late tomorrow morning. The cloudy sky this morning will give way to sunshine this afternoon, and the slight breeze this morning - pushing wind chills into the single-digits, either side of zero - will be quite light this afternoon - there will be little to no wind chill factor.
A solid warming trend begins tomorrow, though the high for most will be in the 40s. That’s still quite an improvement over today. Wednesday will bring a high near 60 degrees, and Thursday and Friday the high is expected near 80 degrees! It will be the warmest since the end of October! Maximum temperatures this season so far by month:
78° 03/01
78° 02/15
74° 01/21
74° 12/21
79° 11/06
82° 10/29
The late-week warm-spell will be driven by increasing winds ahead of the next weather system. A passing cold front Friday night may bring a few rain showers or thunderstorms to our area in the late-evening and overnight. Then the strongest winds of the week and weekend will kick-in. I'm expecting Saturday to be very windy, likely with areas of low visibility in blowing dust.
You'll find much more on this week and weekend's weather in the forecasts here on our Weather Page. Thank you for visiting!
Lubbock Climate Summary
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 20°, fourteen degrees below the average for the date. The high was 31°, thirtytwo degrees below the average! The March 3 record low is 7° (1943) and the record high 88° (2009). For today, March 4, Lubbock’s average low is 34° and the high 63°. The record low is -1° (1917) and the record high 89° (2009).
Today's sunset in Lubbock will be at 6:46 PM CST and tomorrow's sunrise at 7:11 AM CST.
Daylight Saving Time
Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins Sunday, March 10. Time pieces spring forward one hour (officially at 2:00 AM, which becomes 3:00 AM). Both sunrise and sunset will be an hour later by the clock.
