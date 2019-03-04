Dangerous wind chill values expected overnight

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -As expected, bitter cold arctic air invaded the South Plains Sunday.
A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been posted for the Northern South Plains tonight through 8:00 a.m. Monday.
Wind chill values are expected to drop as low as -10 degrees across the northern half of the viewing area during the overnight hours.
Bundle up and dress warmly if you are outdoors this evening and overnight tonight.
Bitter cold temperatures are in the forecast Sunday night through Monday morning. Low temperatures end up between 10 and 15 degrees here in Lubbock. Single digits are expected across the Northern South Plains.
Skies remain mostly cloudy through the overnight hours. Models suggest we could see some very light freezing drizzle and freezing fog again tonight.
This may create patchy areas of ice across the South Plains. Use caution if you are traveling across the area tonight through Monday.
Partly sunny skies return Monday with highs in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s again.
Temperatures slowly warm up Wednesday and spring returns Thursday with highs in the 70’s Thursday and Friday. A few areas could reach 80 degrees again late this week.
