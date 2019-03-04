Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us,
This morning on Daybreak Today the team is monitoring weather conditions around the area, and to no one’s surprise today is going to be COLD.
- Ana Orsini is at the News Now Desk with some tips on how to stay warm as temperatures are expected to stay below freezing until late tomorrow morning. (Here’s a hint: Layers)
- A wind chill advisory will stay in effect until around 8 a.m. in the northern areas of the South Plains as some places see wind chill temperatures dip into the single digits and below.
- However, no precipitation is expected around the area.
- For more updates on today’s weather, visit the Weather section of the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app or website.
Tonight is the last home game for the Texas Tech men’s basketball team as they play Texas at 8 p.m. inside of the United Supermarkets Arena.
- The Red Raiders are coming off a healthy Saturday win against TCU, 81-66 and now sit on a 24-5 overall record and 12-4 in Big 12 play.
- Updated rankings for the team will come out on Monday morning from the Associated Press’ Top 25 Poll, so stick with KCBD for that update.
- Also be sure to check back on the website later tonight for updated scores from tonight’s contest in the Sports section of the website and app.
In national news the death toll has risen to an estimated 23 people after a devastating tornado in Lee County, Alabama Sunday afternoon.
- The Lee County sheriff reports there are many still reported missing and search parties are currently working to find those people.
- The National Weather Service in Birmingham reported the tornado was at least an EF-3 and around half a mile wide.
- Read the full story from the WSFA-TV staff in Montgomery, Alabama here: Death toll rises to 23 after east Alabama tornadoes
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini,on the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.