Hermleigh man dead after semi-truck crash in Scurry County

SCURRY COUNTY, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified 56-year-old Dean Edwards Eaton as the man who was killed in a single-vehicle semi-truck crash more than five miles south of Hermleigh.
Authorities were called to the area at around 7:22 p.m. Friday and pronounced Eaton dead at the scene, according to a DPS news release.
A preliminary investigation found he was traveling through a curve, heading north on Farm Road 644 when the truck drifted left into the southbound lanes, which caused him to over correct. The truck rolled over and slid into a ditch.
Road conditions were reported by DPS as clear/cloudy and dry. DPS will continue to investigate this crash and may make updates to the information given.
