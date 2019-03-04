2 houses damaged after Sunday morning fire

Lubbock Fire Rescue Logo (Source: KCBD Video)
By Michael Cantu | March 4, 2019 at 12:23 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 12:23 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning house fire that damaged a house’s front and carport, along with a neighboring house.

Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the scene around 6:30 a.m. Sunday to 1302 39th St., according to a news release from LFR. Officials on scene were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which mainly damaged the house’s front and under its carport.

It was also reported the windows on the neighboring house were damaged by the heat, according to LFR.

The Red Cross of Lubbock was called in to help residents of both houses. The fire marshal’s office is continuing its investigation and has not found a cause to the fire as of now. No injuries were reported from this incident.

