Lubbock congregation speaks out against United Methodist Church General Conference LGBTQIA decision

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Members of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Lubbock are left questioning their fate after a decision made by the United Methodist Church General Conference.
In a Special Session on Tuesday, the denomination voted to decide their stance on same-sex marriage and ordination of LGBTQIA clergy.
The conference voted on the Traditional Plan, which enforces LGBTQIA bans.
St. John’s released a statement in response to the decision, saying they are deeply saddened by the results of the special session.
Kevin Young, Senior Minister at St. John’s United Methodist Church, said the general conference of the United Methodist Church has decided to stay on the side of discrimination.
“I think also, tragically, to send a signal to our culture and our world that somehow that discriminatory posture against LGBTQ people is approved by God,” Young said.
For more than 20 years, St. John’s has been affiliated with the Reconciling Ministries Network in the United Methodist Church, an organization that works for the full inclusion and equality of LGBTQIA people.
“It’s not a matter of just trying to be really nice people who welcome everyone, it’s also a matter of what we believe our faith stands for and what we believe Jesus taught and stood for,” Young said. “And, I think we’re on the right side of that.”
The decision has caused a division within the denomination that has left church leaders weighing the cost of unity.
“It’s just like in other relationships that are important, other relationships where unity is the ultimate goal, let’s say a marriage,” Young said. “If a marriage becomes abusive, there comes a point in time where it’s not the right thing to do to continue to remain in that abusive relationship.”
In the meantime, members of St. John’s said they will continue to stand for equality.
“Not just for the LGBTQIA community, but for many persons in marginalized populations that have been wrongly left out of worship and out of society in many ways and marginalized,” Benjamin Finlayson, a member at St. John’s, said.
Benjamin Terry, another member at St. John’s said he grew up at the church, and got to see his cousin married at it.
“It was my hope that one day I would be one day married at this church. Hopefully one day this decision gets changed, and one day, hopefully, I can get married at this beautiful sanctuary that my family has been a apart of for so many years, and has been a part of my family as well,” Terry said.
