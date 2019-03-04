South Plains officials urge preparation for severe weather season

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A deadly weather event in the southeastern United States is prompting the reminder to prepare for what could come to the South Plains. According to experts, current weather conditions could make for an active severe weather 2019 season.
“It does seem that we are getting moisture coming back though Central and East Texas,” National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Jody James said. “We have a lot of ground moisture. If the jet stream and the weather pattern sets up right, there’s no reason to believe we couldn’t be on at least a normal year.”
James tells KCBD that the severe weather season begins in March with the most active time typically occurring in May to June.
“Some years we have less severe weather, less tornadoes but we never know when we are going to have those big years,” James said. “We’ve had two EF3 tornadoes within 100 miles of Lubbock in the past two to three years near Turkey and Dimmitt. We are getting the big tornadoes out here sometimes but we have been fortunate that it hasn’t hit a large city or a populated area. It does happen out here.”
According to Lubbock County Emergency Management Coordinator Clinton Thetford, a successful recovery or response to a weather disaster starts with the preparation of the individual. He encourages citizens to get a NOAA Weather Radio and sign up for government and weather source notifications.
“Make sure you have those mechanisms to get that information so that you can take quick action to protect yourself and your family,” Thetford said. “The other thing is you need to have a plan if they issue a tornado warning. Where are you going to seek shelter?”
Experts encourage you to find the lowest floor of a sturdy building away from the outer portions of the building. The best area is in a basement or storm cellar.
“We also encourage people to develop plans for all sorts of types of disasters, whether it’s a wild land fire and you have to evacuate your house or severe weather or winter weather we have been experiencing this weekend,” Thetford said. “Be situationally aware.”
Weak El Niño conditions, which the South Plains is experiencing, would typically mean above average precipitation and below average temperatures for the upcoming severe weather season.
“That means a little additional moisture, so we’d expect a near normal severe weather season with the moisture available to fuel thunderstorms,” First Alert Forecaster Steve Divine said.
Divine said this would not mean more tornadoes, but even one could be devastating.
“It takes only one tornado to make it a bad tornado season,” Divine said. “For example, the tornado in Alabama over the weekend, if they had no more tornadoes or any weather for the rest of the season, it would still be a very bad tornado season for them because of that tornado.”
