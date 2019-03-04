Survive the night with the Salvation Army Canteen

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Salvation Army has sent out a release stating that the Canteen will be mobile tonight to provide services to cold Lubbock citizens.
With freezing conditions expected to remain across the South Plains, the Salvation Army Disaster Alert Response Team is thinking of those without a warm place to stay.
The team will be out to give coats, blankets, beanies, gloves, scarves, and meals to help those in need. They will start tonight leaving the Salvation Army Corps at 5:45 P.M.
They will visit several areas across the city to offer their services.
The Salvation Army encourages anyone with donations to bring them to their main offices at 1111 16th street.
