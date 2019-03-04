Tech jumps to No. 8 in AP Top 25 Poll, remains highest ranked in Big 12

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech men’s basketball team is now ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press’ Top 25 Poll, jumping up three spots since last week.
The Red Raiders, which now sit at 24-5 for the overall season and 12-4 in the Big 12 Conference, remain the highest ranked team in the Big 12 after jumping past Kansas in the rankings last week. This is also the second time this season the team has been ranked at No. 8, its highest spot so far.
The team is coming off two wins last week, adding to its seven-game win streak. The team earned a Wednesday night nail-biting win in overtime against Oklahoma State, 84-80, and then garnered a comfortable victory over TCU on Saturday, 81-66.
Kansas now trails Tech at No. 13, jumping up two spots from last week, and Kansas State, which dropped down two spots. There are no other Big 12 teams in AP’s ranking.
Up next the Red Raiders play Texas at 8 p.m. today inside the United Supermarkets Arena, the last home game of the season. After that, the team plays its last game of the regular season at 1 p.m. Saturday against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa.
