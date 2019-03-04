Texas Tech Athletics to unveil Basketball Ring of Honor.

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - At halftime of tonight’s Red Raider Basketball game against Texas, Texas Tech Athletics will enshrine their newest inductees into the Ring of Honor.
This is the first ring of honor for the basketball programs, while the football program already has five members in their ring of honor.
In a video posted on the Texas Tech Athletics Twitter page – athletics director Kirby Hocutt had this to say on the new ring of honor.
“The idea is to recognize those elite athletes that have come through here – the best of the best,” Hocutt said. “To recognize and celebrate their achievements and their accomplishments, and what all they mean to Texas Tech and out athletics program.”
They would go on to say that the minimum requirements to make the ring of honor – is to be in the Texas Tech Hall of Fame and your body of work from their time at Texas Tech through their professional career.
The elite athletes and coaches that will be enshrined into the Texas Tech Basketball Ring of Honor are:
- Marsha Sharp
- Sheryl Swoopes
- Carolyn Thompson
- Rick Bullock
- Andre Emmett
- Dub Malaise
- Jim Reed
Tip off for tonight’s home finale against Texas is at 8 p.m., and we will spotlight these individuals getting enshrined into the ring of honor on KCBD NewsChannel 11 at 10.
