5th Lubbock Law Enforcement Citizens Academy being held

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their fifth Lubbock Law Enforcement Citizens Academy.
The 14-week Academy begins Tuesday March 5, at 5:30 P.M. at the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Academy at 711 Main Street.
Attendees submitted applications late last year and are set to start arriving at 5:30 for registration, with class to start shortly after at 6:00 P.M.
This training course will introduce students to the programs and services provided by law enforcement and prosecutors. Students will receive interactive education during weekly meetings.
Participants in the academy will learn about the different services that each agency offers. Some of the topics to be covered include: patrol procedures, SWAT, the crime lab, aircraft operation, border operations, and K-9 units, as well as criminal prosecution, plea offers and alternate ways of resolving cases, courtroom procedures and students will take part in a mock trial.
This event of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is in conjunction with the Lubbock Police Department, Department of Public Safety and The Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office.
