TTU Football Head Coach Matt Wells to be keynote speaker at annual Boys & Girls Club dinner

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Outback Dinner is an Annual fundraiser organized by and benefiting the Lubbock Boys and Girls Clubs.
The event is March 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.
100 Boys and Girls Club members are invited to join the event each year, to enjoy the evening and tell their stories to those in attendance.
The evening will include dinner, catered by Outback Steakhouse, a silent and live auction, recognition of outstanding Boys and Girls Club Students, and will conclude with the keynote address from Matt Wells.
Tickets are $50 each. For more information, click here.
