TTU system day at the Texas Capitol

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - Make your way to Austin on March 4-5 for Texas Tech System Day.
Held every other year, Texas Tech System Day allows supporters to visit with members of the Texas legislature to advocate for the Texas Tech University System. Representatives and alumni from Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Angelo State University and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso are welcome to attend the events sponsored by the Texas Tech Alumni Association.
Schedule and Events
Monday, March 4, 2019
Join us for a Texas Tech University System Day Welcome Event starting at 5:30 p.m. at 800 Congress. Be sure to stick around following the event, as we will watch the Texas Tech vs. Texas basketball game that starts at 8 p.m.
Tuesday, March 5, 2019
Texas Tech System Day festivities begin at 8 a.m. with an opening assembly of the TTAA National Board and all alumni volunteers at the State of Texas Supreme Court Building, on the Capitol Grounds, northwest of the Capitol. From there, the TTUS will be recognized in both the House and Senate Chambers. The day will conclude with the distribution of the customized gifts to legislative offices.
8 a.m. - Welcome & overview of day's events10 a.m. - Recognition in House Chamber11 a.m. - Recognition in Senate ChamberNoon - Lunch on your own1:00 p.m. - Group photo (location TBD)1:30 p.m. - Personal visits to every state legislative office
