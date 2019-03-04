Xcel Energy updates app to improve customer experience

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is working to improve customer service, and the company says their newly updated mobile app will do just that.
According to a news release, since its launch in 2017, the app has been downloaded more than 400,000.
The free app allows customers to see the amount they owe, when their next payment is, view details on energy usage and more.
“Customers want reliable service at a reasonable cost, but they also tell us they need easy access to information about their service and billing,” said David Hudson, president of Xcel Energy - New Mexico and Texas. “We are always looking at ways to improve the customer experience and provide them with the information they need in the format they want. Our free app is essentially a customer service agent on demand, and it has been well received.”
The app also features the ability to see where outages are taking place and to report an outage at a customer’s business or home.
You can download the app from the Apple Store or Google Play.
