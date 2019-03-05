Ballet de Mexico to host master class, show March 15-17

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Members of Ballet de Mexico de Amalia Hernandez and the Lubbock-based Raίces Compañίa de Danza will host a master class training and dance showcase from March 15-17.
The master class training will be led by Amalia Viviana Basanta Hernandez, artistic director of Ballet de Mexico, on March 15 and 16. The dance training will begin at 7:45 a.m. on the 15th and attendees will work on the Jalisco and Concheros choreographies.
Hernandez will be joined by Rayven Laticia Armijo and Juan José Perez Díaz in the training. All training will take place at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts at 511 Ave. K. Enrollment for the master class is priced at $300.
The showcase will take place from 3-5 p.m. inside the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, at $10 a ticket through Select-A-Seat online. Other performers during the showcase include Bailia! Bailia! from Albuquerque, New Mexico; Roy Lozano’s Ballet Folklorico de Tejas from Austin; and Lubbock High School’s Ballet Folklorico de Oro. Live music will also be presented by Mariachi Mexico Lindo.
No prior dance training is required for the class and people ages 5 and up are welcomed to join. More information about class registration can be found here.
