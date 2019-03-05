Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us,
This morning the Daybreak Today team highlights Texas Tech Red Raiders basketball after its defeat of the Texas Longhorns. The No. 8 Red Raider brought in a 70-51 home victory against the team Monday night.
- Now the team shares the No. 1 spot in the Big 12 with Kansas State, as Tech heads into its next game with a 13-4 conference record.
- Tech’s next game will be Saturday at 1 p.m. against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa.
- A full recap of Monday’s game from KCBD’s Devin Ward can be found here: No. 8 Red Raiders roll on Senior night
The Lubbock Police Department continues to investigate a Monday evening crash between a vehicle and a person riding a bike.
- The crash was reported just after 9 p.m. near the 2600 block of Ave. Q.
- Police report the bicyclist was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.
- KCBD will release details as they come in here: Lubbock Police investigating accident involving bicyclist
A local mother has filed a lawsuit against Doctors Sam Andrews, Evan Matshes and the San Diego based National Autopsy Assay Group, and alleges all three improperly collected and retained body tissue from her adopted daughter.
- Rebecca Ortiz has filed the lawsuit against all three, who are connected to the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office.
- The lawsuit alleges the doctors shipped body parts of her adoptive daughter, Elaina Rose Castilleja who died in September, to NAAG without the family’s consent.
- Castilleja was said to have suffered traumatic brain injuries by her biological parents, who were prosecuted and sentenced in Kansas in 2010.
- The full story can be found here: Mother of deceased child sues Lubbock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office
A Lubbock attorney said the owner of dogs who were responsible for the death of an 88-year-old Lubbock woman could face legal troubles. The investigation continues in the death of Johnnie Mae Garner, who died Thursday after she was attacked by six dogs in her backyard.
- Another neighbor around the area said he was also attacked by the pack of dogs two days before Garner’s death.
- A Lubbock attorney said the dog’s owner could face charges of criminal negligence, that may lead to around 2-to-20-years in prison.
- See the full story from Amanda Ruiz here: Lubbock attorney discusses potential charges for dog owner in fatal attack
