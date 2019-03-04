Daycare workers sentenced in Portales hot car death

PORTALES, NM (KFDA) - The two women accused of leaving two children in a hot car for nearly three hours in July of 2017 have been sentenced.
According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, on Monday a judge sentenced Mary Taylor to the maximum of 36 years in prison and Sandi Taylor to 30 years. Sandi Taylor had six years mitigated after the judge said she was initially forthcoming to police.
The Honorable Judge Donna J. Mowrer said, “Choices have consequences. It was a day filled with shortcuts and laziness. This was a preventable crime.”
The women will only serve 50 percent of their sentence depending on good behavior.
According to District Attorney Andrea Reeb, the family’s affected will be receiving full restitution from Sandi Taylor, which includes therapy and funeral expenses.
22-month-old Maliyah Jones was pronounced dead at the scene, and two-year-old Aubrianna Loya received critical injuries that she still suffers from today.
The women were found guilty on Feb. 5, each facing one count of child abuse resulting in death and one count of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm.
The women will be taken to the New Mexico Department of Corrections to begin serving their sentences after the request for an appeal bond was denied.
