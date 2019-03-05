Dennis Rodman in town to watch Red Raider Basketball game

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -He won five NBA Championships with the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls. Dennis Rodman was in town Monday night at the United Supermarkets Arena watching the 8th ranked Red Raiders in action against Texas. “The Worm” had to appreciate the defense Texas Tech plays. Rodman earned NBA All-Defensive First Team Honors seven times and was th NBA Defensive Player of the Year twice. He loves defense.
“The game has changed a lot. Guys don’t like to play defense, but they like to take the money. Defense is good, especially when you go to the NCAA Tournament. You are going to need defense. When these guys reach the Final Four, this city, they are going to go nuts.”
Rodman is from Dallas so he had some Whataburger tonight before the game. He says the game of basketball is different from when he played.
“It is what it is. My son plays it, but it’s changed so much.”
Rodman enjoyed his time at the USA as the Red Raiders won 70-51 to remain in first in the Big 12.
