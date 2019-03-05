Economist predicts Lubbock’s economy will continue to grow

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - On Tuesday, more than 250 Lubbock businesspeople attended PlainsCapital Bank’s 11th annual Economic Outlook Conference.
Dr. Ray Perryman, an economist and the CEO of the Perryman group, was the keynote speaker. He said West Texas is seeing a lot of growth at a rapid rate.
Perryman said healthcare, education, agriculture and energy are all fundamental parts of the Lubbock economy, and he said they are booming. “We have a fundamentally strong economy in this country, and fundamentally strong institutions that can withstand this. And, it’s a time to look at the opportunities that are out there.”
Perryman said because Lubbock is a hub for a lot of activities, we will continue to see growth in the retail and restaurant sectors.
Perryman said it’s important to pay attention to international trade, tariffs and trade wars, because they can have a big impact on the local economy.
“If you take a trade war, for example the one with Canada right now. The tariffs on lumber can $6,000 to the price of a house,” Perryman said. “These things start to hit home for us very quickly.”
While Perryman predicts a positive outlook for Lubbock’s economy, there are things he said can help the area secure all the opportunities that are available right now. “I think one challenge the area does have is population growth is not very rapid. And consequently, that presents some workforce challenges. And to an extent, you can do things to encourage people to move here or to work here and that sort of thing."
Barry Ballinger, the Lubbock Market President of PlainsCapital Bank, said learning about the local, state and national economic standing adds value to his business and his customers.
“I think we’re blessed to have a diverse economy in both healthcare, energy, agriculture. All of those things I think help us to level out the highs and lows that sometimes come along with a volatile economy,” Ballinger said.
Perryman’s advice to Lubbock businesspeople is to always be seeking new ways to meet the needs of your customers.
“New consumers, new customers, new avenues. Look at the opportunities that are out there, technology is creating a lot of opportunities right now, the energy sector is creating some new opportunities. You’re seeing a lot of expansion in the area,” Perryman said.
