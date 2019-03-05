Funeral details released for elderly woman killed in dog attack

Johnnie Mae Garner, 88, of Lubbock died after she was attacked by a pack of dogs in northeast Lubbock on 2/27/2018. (Source: Family members)
By KCBD Staff | March 5, 2019 at 12:44 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 12:44 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Service and viewing arrangements have been confirmed for Johnnie Mae Garner.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 9, at The Word of Truth Church, with a public viewing on Friday night from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. at Griffin Mortuary.

Garner died at Covenant Health following an attack by a neighbor’s dogs in her yard on Wednesday night.

Just days before Garner’s death, A Lubbock man says he was attacked by these same dogs. Lubbock Attorney Fernando Bustos says the owner of the dogs could face charges for the attacks.

