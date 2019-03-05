Harlem Globetrotters to make stop in Lubbock on world tour

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Harlem Globetrotter “El Gato” Melendez stopped by the KCBD studio ahead of the big show to give our audience a sneak peek of what they can see when the Globetrotters come to town on March 13th.
El Gato is the first and only Puerto Rican-born player to join the Globetrotters.
El Gato grew up about two miles away from the nearest basketball courts in Puerto Rico.
He said when he was 14 or 15-years-old, he was on his way to the courts and some stray cats followed him.
“I started running through those sugarcane fields every day because the distance was shorter, and the cats would follow me every day. I would show up at the courts with all of these cats at my feet, so the guys starting calling me ‘El Gato’, which is Spanish for ‘The Cat,' and it stuck," Melendez said.
Since becoming a Globetrotter, El Gato has visited more than 70 countries around the world.
While in Lubbock this week, he visited children at the Ronald McDonald House and Special Olympics Lubbock.
El Gato will return to Lubbock with the rest of the Globetrotters to perform at the United Supermarkets Arena on Wednesday, March 13th at 7 p.m.
Magic passes are also available to give you an upgraded game experience with one-on-one time with the Globetrotters to learn tricks, take pictures, and get autographs.
The magic pass starts 90 minutes prior to the game.
Soft/rubber soled shoes must be worn on the court.
Once you purchase a ticket, you will receive an email with more information about the Magic Pass Experience and how to purchase it.
Click here to learn more about the Harlem Globetrotters.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.