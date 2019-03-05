Homeless man indicted for burglary of a habitation

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A Lubbock man, listed as homeless, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday for burglary of a habitation.
According to the report by Lubbock Police, the break-in happened on February 10, around 8 A.M.
24-year-old Joseph Brian Winograd kicked in the back door of a house in the 1900 block of 38th Street.
The door was being blocked by a refrigerator but Winograd pushed the fridge from the door and entered the home.
He stole a tile scraper, a hook carpet knife, a bicycle pump and other tools. When police arrived, they found him in the alley behind the house. He tried to run away but was unable to.
Upon arrest, police found three meth pipes and marijauna on him.
He remains in jail on $10,000 bond.
