Just Between Friends consignment sale returns to the South Plains

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A huge consignment sale featuring more than 65,000 items will return to the South Plains in March.
Lubbock’s Just Between Friends spring 2019 sale will open its doors on Thursday, March 7th to feature more than 65,000 new and gently used items at a 50 to 90% off the original retail price.
They accept cash, checks, debit cards, Visa, Mastercard, Discover and American Express.
Along with thousands of clothes and shoes, the sale also offers home decor, toys, strollers and more.
The sale opens to the public on Thursday at 6 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m.
Admission is $10 for adults and can be paid at the door.
on Friday, March 8th, admission is $2 and the sale runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 9th’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and admission is free.
Saturday will also feature new merchandise.
On Sunday, March 10th doors will open at 8 a.m. and close at 3 p.m.
Admission on Sunday is free and many items will be marked 1/2 off.
The sale is taking place at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center located at 1501 Mac Davis Lane.
