Like A Spring

First, the cold. This morning the temperature at the Lubbock airport again dipped to 14°, the same as Monday. Yesterday's high, by the way, was only 29°. Just three degrees above the Min-Max (lowest high) temperature record for the date (04 March 1989). If the high occurred today, it would tie the record min-max for the date (05 March 1960). I've included more on records and averages in the Lubbock Climate Summary section below.