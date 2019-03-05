Like A Spring

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Spring begins in March. Officially with the Vernal (or Spring) Equinox on March 20, and meteorologically on March 1 (four days ago). And a very Spring pattern is unfolding. Our weather is about to spring from cold to warm. And windy. There’s even a slight chance of thunderstorms later this week.
First, the cold. This morning the temperature at the Lubbock airport again dipped to 14°, the same as Monday. Yesterday's high, by the way, was only 29°. Just three degrees above the Min-Max (lowest high) temperature record for the date (04 March 1989). If the high occurred today, it would tie the record min-max for the date (05 March 1960). I've included more on records and averages in the Lubbock Climate Summary section below.
Next, the not-so-cold. This afternoon, though very chilly, will be much more pleasant than yesterday's. Temperatures will end up about 15 degrees warmer - still about 20 degrees below the average, winds will remain light, and the sky mostly sunny.
Then, the warm-up. High temperatures tomorrow will approach the average for the time of year, and Thursday and Friday will be much above the average. Lubbock's high Thursday will be near 80 degrees, which would be the first 80-degree reading since the end of October! Here are Lubbock's warmest temperatures this season so far by month, beginning in late October:
78° 03/01
78° 02/15
74° 01/21
74° 12/21
79° 11/06
82° 10/29
Of course, the wind. It's spring-time and the much-above average temperatures will be delivered by increasing winds ahead of the next weather system. The strongest wind will be Saturday, a very windy day with areas of low visibility in blowing dust likely. No burn weather conditions will exist Thursday through Saturday.
And still slim, the chance of precipitation. A passing cold front Friday night may bring the area a few rain showers or thunderstorms in the late-evening and overnight. The outlook for measurable rainfall at any given location is low. Current model runs are suggesting a somewhat better chance for precipitation early next week.
Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins Sunday. Time springs forward one hour (officially at 2:00 AM, which becomes 3:00 AM). Both sunrise and sunset will be an hour later by the clock.
Lubbock Climate Summary
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 14°, twenty degrees below the average for the date. The high was 29°, thirtyfour degrees below the average. The March 4 record low is -1° (1917) and the record high 89° (2009). For today, March 5, Lubbock’s average low is 34° and the high 64°. The record low is 11° (1989) and the record high 90° (1916).
Today's sunset in Lubbock will be at 6:47 PM CST and tomorrow's sunrise at 7:10 AM CST.
ICYMI
The following is a repeat from yesterday, in case you missed it (ICYMI).
11° is the lowest temperature this season so far at Lubbock (again, recorded at the airport). As I've noted several times in past posts here, that was on the morning following the 10-inch snowfall on December 8. The coldest temperatures of the season (to date):
11° 12/09
13° 02/08
14° 03/05 today
14° 03/04
14° 12/10
17° 01/26
17° 12/08
18° 02/24
18° 01/25
19° 02/07
19° 01/23
