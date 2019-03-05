Lubbock attorney discusses potential charges for dog owner in fatal attack

“Criminal negligence when it comes to the ownership of dogs and dog attacks can lead to felony convictions which can lead to serious prison time,” said Fernando Bustos. Bustos is a local attorney in Lubbock. He says the criminal negligence in this case would mean dog owners not securing their dogs, giving those dogs the opportunity to get off property and attack someone. He says if that happens, it become a third or second degree felony. “If there’s a serious injury, it can be a third-degree felony and lead to 2 to 10 years in prison in Texas. If it’s a fatality, it can become a second-degree felony which can lead to 2 to 20 years in prison.”