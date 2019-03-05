Lubbock attorney discusses potential charges for dog owner in fatal attack

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - There have been two reported dog attacks in the span of the same week. A Lubbock man has come forward to say that he was also attacked by a pack of dogs just two days before they attacked an 88-year-old woman who died from her injuries last week.
The dogs were taken from their owners and euthanized. Now, KCBD has learned from a local attorney that this could land the owner in jail.
“Criminal negligence when it comes to the ownership of dogs and dog attacks can lead to felony convictions which can lead to serious prison time,” said Fernando Bustos. Bustos is a local attorney in Lubbock. He says the criminal negligence in this case would mean dog owners not securing their dogs, giving those dogs the opportunity to get off property and attack someone. He says if that happens, it become a third or second degree felony. “If there’s a serious injury, it can be a third-degree felony and lead to 2 to 10 years in prison in Texas. If it’s a fatality, it can become a second-degree felony which can lead to 2 to 20 years in prison.”
Bustos also says that if these dogs in this fatal dog attack got in trouble previously under Texas law, then that could add to the charges the dog owner could face.
