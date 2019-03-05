Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office searching for identity thief

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A female is wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office for questioning over identity theft.
She is described as white/hispanic, around 5 feet, 4 inches tall, between 130 and 150 pounds, and is approximately 25 to 35-years-old.
According to a release from LCSO, the woman has attempted to open several fraudulent cellphone accounts in the Lubbock area and has attempted to obtain credit cards as well.
Crime Line is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the/any perpetrator of this crime.
You can remain anonymous. anyone with information can call Crime Line at 741-1000.
