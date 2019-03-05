Lubbock Police release additional information on Ave. Q accident

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have released additional details on a Monday night accident involving a driver and person crossing Ave. Q.
The accident happened just after 9 p.m. near Hood Park and the Park Tower apartments.
Police say the accident happened when a 44-year-old man crossed Ave. Q against traffic and not at a crosswalk. He was hit by a 67-year-old woman driving her 1999 Toyota Camry north along Q at 26th street.
The unidentified man was taken to UMC with life-threatening injuries. He remains hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon.
The woman remained at the scene during the initial investigation. Accident investigators are continuing the investigation into the incident.
