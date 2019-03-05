Man pleads guilty, accepts sentence in 2015 Buffalo Springs murder

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - David Bethel, one of two men accused of the October 2015 murder of Shawn Summers, has accepted a guilty plea and 40-year prison term for the crime.
Bethel, 43, entered his plea Tuesday in Lubbock’s 140th district court.
In accepting the plea, Bethel agreed to the 40-year sentence laid out by the Lubbock County District Attorney’s office. He has been held in the Lubbock County Detention Center for the past 39 months, which will count toward his time.
Bethel admitted to the shooting death of 37-year-old Shawn Summers on Oct. 31, 2015. Authorities say he joined his cousin Mark in the shooting before fleeing to Arizona. He was arrested there in November 2015.
Mark Bethel has also been accused of killing his girlfriend, 35-year-old Jessica Ann Payton a few days earlier. David Bethel was not a suspect in that murder.
A trial for Mark Bethel is still pending. He remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on two murder warrants with a bond set at $400,000.
