Man says he was attacked by same pack of dogs days before deadly attack on elderly woman

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A Lubbock man says an attack on him two days before the dog attack that claimed the life of an 88-year-old woman.
Roy Brown says he was walking to his home Monday when four dogs attacked him in an alley.
He says the four were part of the six dogs that attacked and killed 88-year-old Johnnie Mae Garner on Wednesday. “That lady didn’t have to die, she really didn’t. She never bothered no one. She was the sweetest woman in the world.”
Brown said he unknowingly walked up on the dogs after they killed another dog. Brown said the dogs then turned their attention to him. "There were 4 tan and white dogs. They were approaching me. I’m looking for something to fight with. I guess stupidity or determination - running never crossed my mind. Before I realized what I had done, I had fought my way from street to where alley curves.”
Brown was taken to UMC by ambulance after the attack. “I had 2 on leg and 2 on this arm. They didn’t so much break the skin on my arm, but my wrist and stuff were messed up. But the most damage on my leg, it’s from the fact that from the time attacked me until I got help, I was kicking and fighting with dogs.”
