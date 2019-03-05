Near record low temperatures possible overnight

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Very cold temperatures continue across the area Monday.
Clouds may eventually clear out this evening and overnight tonight.
If this happens, we could experience low temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees. A few areas could experience single digits, mainly north and west of Lubbock towards Muleshoe. Our low temperature depends on cloud cover. If we clear out, we are colder. If clouds remain, then temperatures will be a little warmer.
The record low for Tuesday is 11 degrees set in 1989.
Tuesday will be a day of transition. While it still remains cold, temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 40’s. Winds return to the southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday will be breezy and warmer with highs in the 60’s. Southerly winds become gusty at 15 to 25 mph Wednesday afternoon.
A few thunderstorms are possible late Friday into Saturday with our next cold front. This front will not be as cold as our recent cold snap.
