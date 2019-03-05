New Mexico AG sues Air Force over Cannon, Holloman AFB groundwater contamination

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KFDA) - The New Mexico government is taking the fight to address groundwater contamination near Cannon and Holloman Air Force Bases to the courts.
The New Mexico Office of the Attorney General and the New Mexico Environment Department filed a joint suit against the United States Air Force on Tuesday, citing what they say is the Air Force’s “absence of cooperation” in addressing the pollution concerns.
“No one has a right to pollute New Mexico’s vital water resources,” said Attorney General Hector Balderas.
The complaint filed in New Mexico federal court says the Air Force violated the state’s Hazardous Waste Act, causing danger to communities surrounding the bases.
A request for immediate injunctive relief was filed alongside the complaint, asking a federal judge to order the Air Force to clean up the contamination at their own expense.
Concerns about the water surrounding the base first came to light last October, when The New Mexico Environment Department released a statement warning those using private wells around the base to use bottled water after contaminants were detected.
Later, Air Force engineers found multiple water sources surrounding the base contained perfluorooctane sulfonate and perfluorooctanoic acid, both of which are firefighting chemicals used at the base.
New Mexico health workers visited the affected sites again last week to collect water samples.
The results of these samples will be posted online.
You can view the full lawsuit below:
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.