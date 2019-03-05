No. 1 Red Raiders poised for a run at Indoor National Title

BIRMINGHAM, AL (KCBD) - Just 10 days after putting together a historic effort at the Big 12 Championships here in Lubbock.
Wes Kittley and the Texas Tech Track and Field team will begin their journey for the NCAA Indoor Championships on Wednesday.
The Red Raiders enter the meet on March 8-9 with 15 entries on the men’s side, and four entries on the women’s side.
The 15 entries on the men’s side is more than any other program.
In a press release sent out by Texas Tech athletics – Director of Track Field and Cross Country Wes Kittley had this to say on the mindset of his team.
“It was perfect,” Kittley said of the timing of the performances at Big 12s heading into nationals. “We’ve run with confidence all year, but when you win a championship at home it gives you a little extra boost.”
According to Jeremy O’Brien the Sports Information Director for the Track and Field program – the National Championship is anticipated by most to come down to the wire between the top-ranked Red Raiders and number-two Florida.
So, the No.1 Red Raiders will look for every point they can get, this upcoming weekend.
The NCAA Indoor Championships will get underway on Friday in Birmingham, Alabama, and the Red Raiders will get underway at noon.
