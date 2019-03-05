No. 8 Red Raiders roll on Senior night

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - On an emotional Senior night, the No. 8 Red Raiders played good defense and completed the regular season sweep of the Texas Longhorns winning 70-51 Monday night at the United Supermarkets Arena. Its’ the Red Raiders 8th win in a row.
Jarrett Culver led the way with 16. Matt Mooney added 15. Brandon Francis chipped in 12.
The Red Raiders led 32-23 at the half.
In attendance at the packed United Supermarkets Arena, 5-time NBA Champion Dennis Rodman and the Jayton Jaybird boys basketball team, who are heading to the State Tournament in San Antonio for the first time ever this week. A big surprise guest to watch the game was Senior Brandone Francis’s mom Kenia Ramirez. She surprised him before the game. She had not seen him in two years and had never seen him play a college basketball game in person. She was on hand
Prior to this season, ESPN’s Big Monday had not been in Lubbock since 2006. This year, the Red Raiders have hosted three Big Monday games.
The Red Raiders move to 25-5 overall and 13-4 in the Big 12, staying in a first place tie with Kansas State, who beat TCU tonight. Saturday to close out conference play, Texas Tech visits Iowa State, who handed the Red Raiders their lone home loss. Kansas State will hosts Oklahoma on Saturday.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.